The Palo Alto Networks logo in blue on a white sign, mounted on the facade of a modern office building with blue glass windows against a clear blue sky.
October 13, 2025 7:48 AM 1 min read

This Palo Alto Networks Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Joe Dickstein upgraded the rating for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $45. Kilroy Realty shares closed at $39.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG analyst Gray Powell upgraded Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $248 price target. Palo Alto shares closed at $208.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Joe Dickstein upgraded SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $57 to $63. SL Green Realty shares closed at $55.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $15 price target. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares closed at $5.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Andy Barish upgraded Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) from Underperform to Hold and lowered the price target from $110 to $95. Shake Shack shares closed at $86.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PANW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
KPTI Logo
KPTIKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc
$5.836.00%
Overview
KRC Logo
KRCKilroy Realty Corp
$39.55-%
PANW Logo
PANWPalo Alto Networks Inc
$213.652.45%
SHAK Logo
SHAKShake Shack Inc
$88.221.68%
SLG Logo
SLGSL Green Realty Corp
$55.00-0.31%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved