This Palo Alto Networks Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

- Jefferies analyst Joe Dickstein upgraded the rating for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $45. Kilroy Realty shares closed at $39.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Gray Powell upgraded Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $248 price target. Palo Alto shares closed at $208.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Joe Dickstein upgraded SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $57 to $63. SL Green Realty shares closed at $55.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $15 price target. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares closed at $5.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Andy Barish upgraded Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) from Underperform to Hold and lowered the price target from $110 to $95. Shake Shack shares closed at $86.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
