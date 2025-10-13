5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 800 points during the session after President Donald Trump threatened a sweeping increase in tariffs on Chinese imports.

The S&P 500 plunged 2.4% last week, while the Dow also recorded a weekly decline of 2.7%.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: John Todaro

Analyst Firm : Needham

: Needham Ratings Accuracy : 90%

: 90% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) and increased the price target from $21 to $23 on Oct. 10. This analyst sees around 14% upside in the stock.

On Oct. 3, CleanSpark said it mined 629 Bitcoin in September.

Analyst: Asiya Merchant

Analyst Firm : Citigroup

: Citigroup Ratings Accuracy : 89%

: 89% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Dell Technologies Inc . (NYSE:DELL) and boosted the price target from $160 to $175 on Oct. 8. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the stock.

On Oct. 7, Dell raised its annual revenue growth revenue and annual non-GAAP diluted EPS growth guidance.

Analyst: Josh Sullivan

Analyst Firm: Jones Trading

Jones Trading Ratings Accuracy: 88%

88% Latest Rating: Initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation Ltd . (NASDAQ:FTAI) with a Buy rating and a price target of $306 on Oct. 10. This analyst expects around 91% surge in the stock.

FTAI Aviation will announce its financial results for the third quarter after the closing of Nasdaq on Monday, Oct. 27.

Analyst: Michael Ciarmoli

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares, Inc . (NASDAQ:NWBI) with a Buy rating and a price target of $15 on Oct. 10. This analyst expects around 24% gain in the stock.

Northwest Bancshares will host a conference call to review third quarter financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Analyst: Thomas O'Malley

Analyst Firm : Barclays

: Barclays Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) with a price target of $165 on Oct. 7. This analyst expects a 13% gain in the stock.

On Oct. 6, Credo Technology Group filed for mixed shelf.

