This Kraft Heinz Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Goldman Sachs analyst Leah Jordan upgraded the rating for The Kraft Heinz Company KHC from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $25 to $27. Kraft Heinz shares closed at $26.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM from Neutral to Overweight but lowered the price target from $170 to $162. Yum Brands shares closed at $142.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Goldman Sachs analyst Carly Davenport upgraded the rating for Duke Energy Corporation DUK from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $125 to $132. Duke Energy shares closed at $116.95 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois upgraded Stellantis N.V. STLA from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $10.25 to $13.2. Stellantis shares closed at $9.58 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Goldman Sachs analyst Carly Davenport upgraded the rating for Ameren Corporation AEE from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $91 to $100. Ameren shares closed at $96.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

