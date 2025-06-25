June 25, 2025 9:53 AM 2 min read

This Kraft Heinz Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Goldman Sachs analyst Leah Jordan upgraded the rating for The Kraft Heinz Company KHC from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $25 to $27. Kraft Heinz shares closed at $26.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM from Neutral to Overweight but lowered the price target from $170 to $162. Yum Brands shares closed at $142.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Carly Davenport upgraded the rating for Duke Energy Corporation DUK from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $125 to $132. Duke Energy shares closed at $116.95 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois upgraded Stellantis N.V. STLA from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $10.25 to $13.2. Stellantis shares closed at $9.58 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Carly Davenport upgraded the rating for Ameren Corporation AEE from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $91 to $100. Ameren shares closed at $96.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock

