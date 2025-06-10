June 10, 2025 9:20 AM 2 min read

This Yum! Brands Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Citigroup analyst Alice Cai upgraded the rating for QuantaSing Group Limited QSG from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $6.1 to $9.52. QuantaSing Group shares closed at $6.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Redburn Atlantic analyst Chris Luyckx upgraded Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $145 to $177. Yum Brands shares closed at $143.14 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter upgraded the rating for ArcBest Corporation ARCB from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $63 to $74. ArcBest shares closed at $67.27 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas initiated coverage on Methanex Corporation MEOH with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $33. Methanex shares closed at $33.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Redburn Atlantic analyst Chris Luyckx initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $340. Domino’s shares closed at $467.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying YUM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

