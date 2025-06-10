This Yum! Brands Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Citigroup analyst Alice Cai upgraded the rating for QuantaSing Group Limited QSG from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $6.1 to $9.52. QuantaSing Group shares closed at $6.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Redburn Atlantic analyst Chris Luyckx upgraded Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $145 to $177. Yum Brands shares closed at $143.14 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter upgraded the rating for ArcBest Corporation ARCB from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $63 to $74. ArcBest shares closed at $67.27 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas initiated coverage on Methanex Corporation MEOH with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $33. Methanex shares closed at $33.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Redburn Atlantic analyst Chris Luyckx initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $340. Domino's shares closed at $467.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

