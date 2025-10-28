Nucor logo on smartphone screen construction site background.
October 28, 2025 7:48 AM 3 min read

Nucor To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies cut Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) price target from $45 to $33. Jefferies analyst Chris LaFemina downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Ramaco Resources shares closed at $33.97 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley slashed the price target for F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) from $352 to $336. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Equal-Weight rating. F5 shares closed at $290.41 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Chardan Capital cut Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) price target from $75 to $72. Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Avidity Biosciences shares closed at $70.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • D. Boral Capital lowered the price target for Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ:LUNG) from $16 to $14. D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert maintained a Buy rating. Pulmonx shares closed at $1.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) from $152 to $165. Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba maintained an Overweight rating. Nucor shares closed at $144.16 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt raised Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) price target from $320 to $335. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Neutral rating. Cadence Design shares settled at $351.40 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group boosted Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) price target from $114 to $126. Evercore ISI Group analyst Daniel Markowitz maintained an Outperform rating. Rambus shares closed at $113.61 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital cut Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) price target from $21 to $14. RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. Intellia Therapeutics shares closed at $14.79 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Clear Street raised the price target for Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) from $14 to $23. Clear Street analyst Brian Dobson upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Core Scientific shares settled at $19.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays increased Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) price target from $46 to $47. Barclays analyst Jared Shaw downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Cadence Bank shares closed at $38.09 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NUE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

