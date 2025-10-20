Alphabet To Rally More Than 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) price target from $132 to $120. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Wood Lay maintained a Market Perform rating. BancFirst shares closed at $112.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target for Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) from $35 to $44. Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler maintained a Buy rating. Galaxy Digital shares closed at $37.78 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) price target from $16 to $18. Wells Fargo analyst John Kilichowski upgraded the rating for the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Healthcare Realty Trust shares closed at $18.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) from $13 to $15. RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey maintained a Sector Perform rating. Liberty Energy shares closed at $15.32 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen raised the price target for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) from $43 to $50. TD Cowen analyst Moshe Orenbuch upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Ally Financial shares closed at $39.82 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) price target from $87 to $93. Keybanc analyst Sangita Jain maintained an Overweight rating. Parsons shares settled at $82.74 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) price target from $252 to $280. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating. Alphabet shares closed at $253.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc cut Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) price target from $58 to $52. Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating. Chipotle shares closed at $41.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised the price target for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) from $425 to $485. Barclays analyst Adam Seiden maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Caterpillar shares settled at $527.08 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein boosted Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) price target from $497 to $545. Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned maintained a Market Perform rating. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $495.15 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
