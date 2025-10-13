Tesla To $300? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Susquehanna raised GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) price target from $736 to $740. Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained a Positive rating. GE Vernova shares closed at $604.56 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) from $95 to $150. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating. Western Digital shares closed at $115.42 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan boosted Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) price target from $14 to $17. JP Morgan analyst Sebastian Sandler maintained an Overweight rating. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares closed at $15.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush raised the price target for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) from $800 to $880. Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten maintained an Outperform rating. argenx shares closed at $796.92 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from $84 to $95. Citigroup analyst Geoff Meacham reinstated a Neutral rating. Merck shares closed at $85.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group raised Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) price target from $235 to $300. Evercore ISI Group analyst Chris McNally maintained an In-Line rating. Tesla shares settled at $413.49 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG raised iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) price target from $190 to $195. BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating. iRhythm shares closed at $176.20 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group raised General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) price target from $55 to $68. Evercore ISI Group analyst George Galliers maintained an Outperform rating. General Motors shares closed at $55.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut the price target for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) from $26 to $20. Jefferies analyst Joe Dickstein downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Easterly Government shares settled at $21.33 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) price target from $220 to $315. JP Morgan analyst Drew Chamberlain upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Argan shares closed at $255.72 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying TSLA stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.