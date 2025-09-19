Tesla To Rally More Than 31%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Mizuho raised Sandisk Corporation SNDK price target from $57 to $112. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating. Sandisk shares closed at $98.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen raised the price target for Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK from $15 to $28. TD Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold. Delek US Holdings shares closed at $32.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised Klaviyo, Inc. KVYO price target from $40 to $50. Morgan Stanley analyst Elizabeth Porter upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Klaviyo shares closed at $33.56 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. increased the price target for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA from $25 to $30. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell S. Kapoor maintained a Buy rating. Intellia Therapeutics shares closed at $16.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased the price target for Amer Sports, Inc. AS from $45 to $46. B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Buy rating. Amer Sports shares closed at $37.88 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $240 to $244. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Neutral rating. FedEx shares settled at $226.50 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- D. Boral Capital cut Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX price target from $10 to $3. D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert maintained a Buy rating. Co-Diagnostics shares closed at $0.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised MongoDB, Inc. MDB price target from $325 to $365. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating. MongoDB shares closed at $316.30 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS from $125 to $96. BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. UPS shares settled at $85.05 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $320 to $548. Baird analyst Ben Kallo upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Tesla shares closed at $416.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
