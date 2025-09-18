Cramer Backs Rubrik, Snubs Seagate's Rally

When Wall Street heavyweights clash, whose advice should investors trust? As market dynamics shift with every earnings report and analyst upgrade, Jim Cramer‘s latest stock picks reveal a surprising divergence from conventional wisdom.

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Cramer said he likes Rubrik, Inc. RBRK. “I think you're ok.”

Supporting his view, Rubrik, on Sept. 9, reported second-quarter revenue of $309.86 million, up 51% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $282.22 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a loss of three cents per share in the quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of a loss of 34 cents per share.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX just had such a big run, Cramer said. “I would be careful not to buy it at this high point.”

Bernstein analyst Mark Newman, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on Seagate with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $250.

Cramer said no to Eagle Materials Inc. EXP.

JP Morgan analyst Adrian Huerta, on Aug. 26, maintained Eagle Materials with a Neutral and raised the price target from $220 to $245.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF has had a “nice little run here,” Cramer said. “We want to be in Nucor NUE.”

On Monday, Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners maintained Cleveland-Cliffs with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $10 to $11, while BofA Securities analyst Lawson Winder maintained the stock with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $9.5 to $12.5.

Cramer said SAP SE SAP is a buy. “That was a good quarter,” he noted.

As per the recent news, SAP, on Sept. 2, unveiled a revamped strategy for digital sovereignty and AI innovation, expanding its SAP Sovereign Cloud portfolio.

Price Action:

Seagate shares gained 1.1% to settle at $213.36 on Wednesday.

Rubrik shares fell 1.5% to close at $73.89.

Eagle Materials shares declined 1.7% to settle at $230.02 on Wednesday.

Cleveland-Cliffs shares fell 3.7% to $11.29.

SAP shares rose 3.1% to close at $261.42.

