September 15, 2025 7:55 AM 3 min read

AppLovin To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Citigroup cut Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. PB price target from $78 to $68. Citigroup analyst Ben Gerlinger downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Prosperity Bancshares shares closed at $67.84 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • National Bank Financial Inc raised the price target for Open Text Corporation OTEX from $34 to $45. National Bank Financial Inc analyst Richard Tse upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. Open Text shares closed at $35.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho cut CNX Resources Corporation CNX price target from $36 to $34. Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. CNX Resources shares closed at $30.03 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. increased the price target for Rezolve AI PLC RZLV from $4 to $9. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating. Rezolve AI shares closed at $6.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG boosted the price target for AppLovin Corporation APP from $547 to $664. BTIG analyst Clark Lampen maintained a Buy rating. AppLovin shares closed at $582.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital increased Upbound Group, Inc. UPBD price target from $21 to $36. Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Upbound Group shares settled at $25.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham increased Reddit, Inc. RDDT price target from $215 to $300. Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating. Reddit shares closed at $254.29 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG raised Atlanticus Holdings Corporation ATLC price target from $84 to $105. BTIG analyst Vincent Caintic maintained a Buy rating. Atlanticus Holdings shares closed at $72.17 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target for New Mountain Finance Corporation NMFC from $11.75 to $10. B of A Securities analyst Derek Hewett downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform. New Mountain Finance shares settled at $10.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup raised Union Pacific Corporation UNP price target from $250 to $251. Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Union Pacific shares closed at $214.91 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

