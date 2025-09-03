Alphabet To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham raised Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $220 to $260. Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating. Alphabet shares closed at $211.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased the price target for Wintrust Financial Corporation WTFC from $150 to $165. Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini maintained a Buy rating. Wintrust Financial shares closed at $136.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised BorgWarner Inc. BWA price target from $41 to $52. Baird analyst Luke Junk upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. BorgWarner shares closed at $42.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Zscaler, Inc. ZS from $315 to $330. Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating. Zscaler shares closed at $274.57 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased the price target for M&T Bank Corporation MTB from $220 to $240. Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini maintained a Buy rating. M&T Bank shares closed at $198.98 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS price target from $12 to $10. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating. Annovis Bio shares settled at $2.33 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital cut 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTP price target from $7 to $3. Ascendiant Capital analyst Lucas Ward maintained a Buy rating. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $1.42 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird increased Aptiv PLC APTV price target from $84 to $97. Baird analyst David Leiker maintained an Outperform rating. Aptiv shares closed at $78.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ ERAS) from $4 to $1. B of A Securities analyst Alec Stranahan downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform. Erasca shares settled at $1.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird increased Zscaler, Inc. ZS price target from $330 to $345. Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari maintained an Outperform rating. Zscaler shares closed at $274.57 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
