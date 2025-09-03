Dollar Tree logo on exterior of building
September 3, 2025 3:11 AM 2 min read

Dollar Tree, Campbell's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR to report quarterly earnings at 40 cents per share on revenue of $4.48 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar Tree shares slipped 0.1% to $111.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Healthequity Inc. HQY posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and raised its FY2026 guidance. HealthEquity reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share, which beat the Street estimate of 92 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $325.83 million, which beat the $320.82 million analyst estimate. HealthEquity shares gained 3.7% to $92.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Campbell’s Co. CPB to post quarterly earnings at 56 cents per share on revenue of $2.33 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Campbell’s shares gained 0.1% to $31.49 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Zscaler Inc. ZS reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and issued strong guidance. Zscaler expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion versus estimates of $2.66 billion. The company anticipates full-year adjusted earnings of $3.64 to $3.68 per share versus estimates of $3.18 per share. Zscaler shares gained 1.5% to $278.79 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Salesforce Inc. CRM to post quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $10.13 billion after the closing bell. Salesforce shares rose 0.5% to $254.00 in after-hours trading.

