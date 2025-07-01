This Rollins Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Compass Point analyst Giuliano Bologna initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.5. New Fortress Energy shares closed at $3.32 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Saket Kalia initiated coverage on Omada Health, Inc. OMDA with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $21. Omada Health shares closed at $18.30 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Andy Chen initiated coverage on Verona Pharma plc VRNA with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $170. Verona Pharma shares closed at $94.58 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Maxim Group analyst Thomas Forte initiated coverage on Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5. Fossil Group shares closed at $1.48 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith initiated coverage on Rollins, Inc. ROL with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $70. Rollins shares closed at $56.42 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
