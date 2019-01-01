Rollins (NYSE:ROL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rollins
Rollins Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rollins (NYSE: ROL) was reported by RBC Capital on April 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting ROL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.53% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rollins (NYSE: ROL) was provided by RBC Capital, and Rollins maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rollins, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rollins was filed on April 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rollins (ROL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $33.00 to $40.00. The current price Rollins (ROL) is trading at is $34.92, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
