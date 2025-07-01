This Rollins Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Compass Point analyst Giuliano Bologna initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.5. New Fortress Energy shares closed at $3.32 on Monday.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia initiated coverage on Omada Health, Inc. OMDA with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $21. Omada Health shares closed at $18.30 on Monday.

Wolfe Research analyst Andy Chen initiated coverage on Verona Pharma plc VRNA with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $170. Verona Pharma shares closed at $94.58 on Monday.

Maxim Group analyst Thomas Forte initiated coverage on Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5. Fossil Group shares closed at $1.48 on Monday.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith initiated coverage on Rollins, Inc. ROL with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $70. Rollins shares closed at $56.42 on Monday.

