July 24, 2025 8:56 AM

This Johnson Controls International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer


Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann downgraded the rating for Johnson Controls International plc JCI from Buy to Hold and announced a $120 price target. Johnson Controls shares closed at $110.13 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz downgraded KeyCorp KEY from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $19 to $20. KeyCorp shares closed at $18.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome downgraded the rating for Goosehead Insurance, Inc GSHD from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $122 to $109. Goosehead Insurance shares closed at $103.43 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan downgraded Saia, Inc. SAIA from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $277 to $306. Saia shares closed at $310.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Berenberg analyst Richard Hatch downgraded BHP Group Limited BHP from Hold to Sell and maintained the price target of $44. BHP Group shares closed at $55.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

