June 26, 2025

This Trade Desk Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Janardan Menon downgraded the rating for ASML Holding N.V. ASML from Buy to Hold. ASML shares closed at $815.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo downgraded The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $74 to $68. Trade Desk shares closed at $69.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities analyst Jordan Bender downgraded MGM Resorts International MGM from Market Outperform to Market Perform. MGM Resorts shares closed at $33.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Graig Suvannavejh downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $1.5 to $0.5. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares closed at $0.2530 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Eliana Merle downgraded CureVac N.V. CVAC from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $12 to $5.5. CureVac shares closed at $5.44 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

