This RH Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba downgraded the rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet OLLI from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $130. Ollie’s Bargain shares closed at $129.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded RH RH from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $199 to $179. RH shares closed at $186.22 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded the rating for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $48 to $46. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $51.93 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded Dollar General Corporation DG from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $115 to $116. Dollar General shares closed at $114.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

