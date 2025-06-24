June 24, 2025 8:22 AM 1 min read

This RH Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba downgraded the rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet OLLI from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $130. Ollie’s Bargain shares closed at $129.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded RH RH from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $199 to $179. RH shares closed at $186.22 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded the rating for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $48 to $46. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $51.93 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded Dollar General Corporation DG from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $115 to $116. Dollar General shares closed at $114.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

