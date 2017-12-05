Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 5, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Atlantic Equities upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) from Neutral to Overweight. United Technologies shares fell 0.07 percent to close at $120.04 on Monday.
- BTIG Research upgraded SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) from Neutral to Buy. SL Green Realty shares gained 1.88 percent to close at $103.95 on Friday.
- Analysts at UBS upgraded Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) from Neutral to Buy. Viper Energy Partners shares rose 1.86 percent to $21.89 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) from Neutral to Overweight. Marathon Oil shares gained 0.80 percent to $15.03 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) from Hold to Buy. HCP shares fell 0.98 percent to close at $26.40 on Monday.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from Hold to Buy. McDonald's shares rose 1.52 percent to $173.25 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Snap shares rose 5.67 percent to $14.35 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded Depomed, Inc (NASDAQ: DEPO) from Neutral to Buy. Depomed shares gained 11.9 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Madison Square Garden shares fell 1.6 percent to $215.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares fell 4.93 percent to close at $2.70 on Monday.
- Argus downgraded Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) from Buy to Hold. Expedia shares fell 0.36 percent to $121.80 in pre-market trading.
- Dougherty downgraded Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) from Buy to Neutral. Raven Industries shares slipped 2.26 percent to close at $36.75 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Baird initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Curtiss-Wright is set to $149. Curtiss-Wright shares closed at $121.06 on Monday.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) with a Buy rating. The price target for bluebird set to $202. bluebird shares closed at $162.30 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) with an Overweight rating. DowDuPont shares closed at $72.13 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Aptiv PLC (NYSE: DLPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aptiv is set to $57. Aptiv shares closed at $50.82 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on CF Industries Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CF) with an Equal-Weight rating. CF shares closed at $36.90 on Monday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Repligen is set to $42. Repligen shares closed at $34.34 on Monday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Audentes Therapeutics is set to $35. Audentes Therapeutics shares closed at $27.67 on Monday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Smart & Final Stores is set to $9. Smart & Final Stores shares closed at $9.50 on Monday.
