10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Keybanc cut Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $281 to $223. Salesforce shares fell 1.1% to $169.60 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James cut the price target for Avery Dennison Corporation AVY from $215 to $185. Avery Dennison shares fell 0.9% to $166.00 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler reduced Squarespace, Inc. SQSP price target from $45 to $26. Squarespace shares fell 1.9% to $20.47 in pre-market trading.

Keybanc lowered the price target on Workday, Inc. WDAY from $312 to $268. Workday shares fell 2.5% to $200.94 in pre-market trading.

Morgan Stanley raised the price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN from $96 to $113. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares fell 0.6% to $80.00 in pre-market trading.

Loop Capital cut the price target on Trex Company, Inc. TREX from $118 to $68. Trex shares fell 1.6% to $59.60 in pre-market trading.

Jefferies cut the price target for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL from $370 to $280. Charles River Laboratories shares fell 0.1% to $272.99 in pre-market trading.

B of A Securities reduced Overstock.com, Inc. OSTK price target from $85 to $38. Overstock.com shares fell 5.6% to $31.82 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $290 to $235. IQVIA shares fell 0.1% to $227.99 in pre-market trading.

Barclays cut Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT price target from $165 to $150. Applied Materials shares fell 1.3% to $111.37 in pre-market trading.

