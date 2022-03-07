10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) from $400 to $486. Lockheed Martin shares rose 1.3% to $464.10 in pre-market trading.
- MoffettNathanson cut The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) price target from $165 to $150. Disney shares fell 1.3% to $138.90 in pre-market trading.
- UBS boosted the price target on Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) from $124 to $134. Universal Health shares dropped 0.3% to close at $149.46 on Friday.
- Mizuho lowered the price target for ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) from $315 to $272. ICON shares fell 2.3% to close at $226.32 on Friday.
- Wedbush lowered PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) price target from $140 to $85. PVH shares fell 2.7% to $77.00 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) from $43 to $49. Kroger shares fell 0.1% to $58.90 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) from $205 to $180. First Republic Bank shares fell 1.1% to $163.06 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities boosted Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) price target from $103 to $108. Ball shares fell 0.3% to $89.90 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group reduced The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) price target from $130 to $80. Children's Place shares fell 0.7% to $55.75 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) price target from $130 to $110. Philip Morris shares fell 1.4% to $98.37 in pre-market trading.
