10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- UBS reduced the price target for Meta Platforms, Inc. FB from $400 to $280. Meta Platforms shares dropped 22.3% to $251.10 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Emerson Electric Co. EMR from $102 to $108. Emerson Electric shares fell 0.6% to $97.00 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt cut Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT price target from $350 to $220. Spotify shares dipped 10.4% to $171.95 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays lowered PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL price target from $250 to $200. PayPal shares fell 2.3% to $129.52 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut the price target on Twitter, Inc. TWTR from $70 to $40. Twitter shares fell 7.1% to $33.92 in pre-market trading.
Insiders Buying Charter Communications And 3 More Stocks
- Raymond James lifted the price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM from $190 to $222. QUALCOMM shares fell 1.4% to $185.60 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut 8x8, Inc. EGHT price target from $32 to $22. 8x8 shares rose 3.3% to $15.53 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Liquidia Corporation LQDA from $6 to $16. Liquidia shares rose 0.5% to $5.85 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. raised Brinker International, Inc. EAT price target from $45 to $53. Brinker International shares fell 0.4% to $37.50 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $85 to $36. Snap shares fell 15.3% to $27.16 in pre-market trading.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
Check out other big price target changes here
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.