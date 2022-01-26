10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Keybanc boosted McDonald's Corporation MCD price target from $275 to $285. McDonald's shares rose 1% to $253.07 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH price target from $480 to $550. UnitedHealth shares rose 0.5% to $459.15 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs lowered Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN price target from $23 to $17. Nielsen shares fell 3.8% to $18.65 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Verizon Communications Inc. VZ from $62 to $56. Verizon shares fell 0.5% to $52.63 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital reduced the price target on Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO from $17 to $4. Gatos Silver shares fell 46% to $5.50 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays boosted J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT price target from $220 to $235. J.B. Hunt Transport shares rose 1.1% to $198.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR from $225 to $205. Avis Budget shares gained 3% to $174.60 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for American Express Company AXP from $191 to $204. American Express shares rose 1.6% to $175.90 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted Johnson & Johnson JNJ price target from $178 to $185. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.1% to $167.80 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. lowered the price target on Capital One Financial Corporation COF from $210 to $205. Capital One Financial shares rose 0.6% to $153.11 in pre-market trading.
