10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
December 21, 2021 7:30 am
  • B of A Securities lifted the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) from $76 to $100. Micron shares rose 7.7% to $88.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) from $360 to $500. KLA Corporation shares rose 3.2% to $398.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Atlantic Equities reduced the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) from $185 to $140. Alibaba shares rose 1.9% to $117.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. cut Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) price target from $180 to $170. Darden shares fell 1.9% to $135.39 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) price target from $24 to $15. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares dipped 38% to $4.42 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIR) from $200 to $300. Vir Biotechnology shares fell 2.3% to $49.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) price target from $93 to $100. Arena Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.1% to $90.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird reduced the price target for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) from $439 to $317. United Rentals shares fell 0.7% to $319.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) price target from $120 to $125. Lennar shares rose 1.1% to $106.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) price target from $60 to $55. ABM Industries shares fell 3.3% to close at $38.94 on Monday.

