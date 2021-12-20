10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- JP Morgan raised the price target on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from $359 to $385. Public Storage shares fell 0.2% to $361.00 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho lifted the price target on Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) from $450 to $510. Anthem shares rose 0.1% to $445.50 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised the price target on The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) from $440 to $535. Boston Beer shares rose 0.1% to $532.06 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink reduced the price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from $230 to $200. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.6% to close at $125.29 on Friday.
- Keybanc cut Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) price target from $869 to $847. Charter Communications shares rose 2.9% to close at $650.00 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ:CALT) price target from $52 to $62. Calliditas Therapeutics shares gained 12.3% to $26.36 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush cut Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) price target from $162 to $150. Darden Restaurants shares fell 3.2% to $135.41 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink reduced the price target for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) from $450 to $325. Biogen shares fell 0.9% to $235.42 in pre-market trading.
- Baird cut Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) price target from $185 to $150. Freshpet shares fell 3.2% to settle at $92.30 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer boosted Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) price target from $100 to $110. Church & Dwight shares fell 3.4% to close at $98.09 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.