10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- UBS lifted the price target on Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) from $52 to $60. Pfizer shares rose 1.5% to $53.56 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted the price target on Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) from $209 to $224.. Extra Space Storage shares rose 0.6% to $210.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan reduced the price target on Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) from $49 to $30. Cambium Networks shares fell 1.2% to $22.93 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs cut The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) price target from $84 to $73. Timken shares fell 0.7% to $67.65 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan raised NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) price target from $108 to $110. NetApp shares gained 1.9% to $91.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) from $37 to $54. iTeos Therapeutics shares gained 3.4% to close at $35.44 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) price target from $589 to $670. Broadcom shares rose 0.4% to $634.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) price target from $75 to $82. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares rose 0.1% to $63.50 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from $70 to $75. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares rose 0.5% to close at $63.30 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital cut IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) price target from $90 to $51. IGM Biosciences shares fell 21.9% to $38.94 in pre-market trading.
