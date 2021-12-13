QQQ
+ 0.00
398.01
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-1623.84
48430.06
-3.24%
DIA
-0.03
360.26
-0.01%
SPY
-0.11
470.85
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.86
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
166.59
-0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

byLisa Levin
December 13, 2021 7:15 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
  • UBS lifted the price target on Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) from $52 to $60. Pfizer shares rose 1.5% to $53.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted the price target on Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) from $209 to $224.. Extra Space Storage shares rose 0.6% to $210.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan reduced the price target on Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) from $49 to $30. Cambium Networks shares fell 1.2% to $22.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) price target from $84 to $73. Timken shares fell 0.7% to $67.65 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan raised NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) price target from $108 to $110. NetApp shares gained 1.9% to $91.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) from $37 to $54. iTeos Therapeutics shares gained 3.4% to close at $35.44 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) price target from $589 to $670. Broadcom shares rose 0.4% to $634.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) price target from $75 to $82. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares rose 0.1% to $63.50 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from $70 to $75. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares rose 0.5% to close at $63.30 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital cut IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) price target from $90 to $51. IGM Biosciences shares fell 21.9% to $38.94 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Credit Suisse boosted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $400 to $800. Tesla shares fell 1.4% to $867.60 in pre-market trading. read more

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Barclays Maintains Overweight on Archer-Daniels Midland, Raises Price Target to $82

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer maintains Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $75 to $82. read more