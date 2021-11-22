10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) price target from $75 to $54. Activision Blizzard shares fell 0.9% to $61.80 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) price target from $265 to $325. Etsy shares rose 0.6% to $296.10 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson reduced Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) price target from $62 to $50. Redfin shares gained 0.8% to $44.50 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lifted the price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) from $144 to $225. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.1% to close at $181.00 on Friday.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) from $112 to $115. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares rose 0.8% to $92.20 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target on Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) from $85 to $100. Semtech shares rose 1.3% to $91.99 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) from $100 to $120. COMPASS Pathways shares rose 0.1% to $31.10 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities boosted The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) price target from $94 to $110. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares rose 3.1% to $74.90 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho lowered the price target on Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) from $222 to $194. Amgen shares rose 0.2% to $206.50 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities cut Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) price target from $282 to $250. Wix.com shares rose 0.3% to $170.15 in pre-market trading.
