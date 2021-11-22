QQQ
+ 0.00
403.99
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-1425.82
57196.20
-2.43%
DIA
+ 0.00
355.91
+ 0%
SPY
-0.03
468.92
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.36
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.03
172.58
+ 0.02%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

byLisa Levin
November 22, 2021 7:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
  • MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) price target from $75 to $54. Activision Blizzard shares fell 0.9% to $61.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) price target from $265 to $325. Etsy shares rose 0.6% to $296.10 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson reduced Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) price target from $62 to $50. Redfin shares gained 0.8% to $44.50 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital lifted the price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) from $144 to $225. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.1% to close at $181.00 on Friday.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) from $112 to $115. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares rose 0.8% to $92.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer raised the price target on Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) from $85 to $100. Semtech shares rose 1.3% to $91.99 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) from $100 to $120. COMPASS Pathways shares rose 0.1% to $31.10 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities boosted The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) price target from $94 to $110. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares rose 3.1% to $74.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho lowered the price target on Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) from $222 to $194. Amgen shares rose 0.2% to $206.50 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities cut Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) price target from $282 to $250. Wix.com shares rose 0.3% to $170.15 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Morgan Stanley raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) price target from $203 to $206. GrubHub shares closed at $164.16 on Thursday. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday