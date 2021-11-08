QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

byLisa Levin
November 8, 2021 7:24 am
  • Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) price target from $50 to $11. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares rose 7.1% to $9.45 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink raised the price target for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) from $55 to $92. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 11.1% to close at $97.37 on Friday.
  • Needham raised JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) price target from $66 to $71. JFrog shares fell 2.6% to $38.01 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) price target from $30 to $35. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.4% to $28.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) from $120 to $110. Cognex shares dipped 13.5% to close at $78.96 on Friday.
  • Keybanc boosted Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) price target from $255 to $325. Paylocity Holding shares rose 0.1% to $280.34 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson cut Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) price target from $395 to $349. Medifast shares rose 2.9% to close at $222.19 on Friday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) from $285 to $329. Insulet shares rose 2.1% to close at $308.00 on Friday.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) from $50 to $53. Cheesecake Factory shares fell 0.1% to $46.55 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) from $23 to $33. Tenaris shares gained 2.1% to $25.23 in pre-market trading.

