10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
October 12, 2021 7:32 am
  • Evercore ISI Group raised Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) price target from $170 to $220. Lear shares fell 0.3% to close at $167.76 on Monday.

  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target on QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) from $155 to $138. QUALCOMM shares rose 0.3% to $125.27 in pre-market trading.

  • UBS lifted Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) price target from $163 to $206. Acuity Brands shares rose 1.5% to close at $205.82 on Monday.

  • Keybanc raised the price target for Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) from $132 to $140. Papa John's shares fell 0.4% to close at $124.10 on Monday.

  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from $33 to $68. MGM Resorts shares rose 2.3% to $45.41 in pre-market trading.

  • Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) from $105 to $130. Autoliv shares rose 0.2% to $92.72 in pre-market trading.

  • SVB Leerink boosted Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) price target from $35 to $50. Protagonist Therapeutics shares fell 0.2% to $35.30 in pre-market trading.

  • Credit Suisse cut Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) price target from $14 to $10. Flexion Therapeutics shares fell 1.9% to $9.00 in pre-market trading.

  • Wells Fargo reduced the price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) from $165 to $155. Microchip Technology shares fell 0.1% to $143.76 in pre-market trading.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) from $178 to $162. Turning Point Therapeutics shares fell 4% to close at $45.87 on Monday.

