10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

byLisa Levin
October 8, 2021 9:11 am
  • Barclays cut the price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) from $260 to $257. Constellation Brands shares fell 0.3% to $215.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut the price target on Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) from $85 to $80. Lamb Weston shares fell 0.6% to $57.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo reduced Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) price target from $49 to $46. Comcast shares rose 0.2% to $57.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup raised Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) price target from $54 to $59. Meredith shares fell 0.1% to $58.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital cut the price target on The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) from $370 to $325. Home Depot shares fell 0.8% to $334.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from $222 to $241. Nasdaq shares rose 0.1% to $198.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird cut the price target for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) from $39 to $10. Cellectis shares dipped 18.3% to $9.82 in pre-market trading.
  • CIBC lowered Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) price target from $14 to $12. Tilray shares fell 0.6% to $10.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) price target from $71 to $20. Allogene Therapeutics shares dipped 34.3% to $16.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lowered Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) price target from $68 to $56. Accolade shares fell 4.8% to $38.01 in pre-market trading.

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

