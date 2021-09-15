10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) from $610 to $736. Adobe shares rose 0.2% to $646.33 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lowered the price target for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) from $230 to $200. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares fell 5.9% to close at $144.91 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) price target from $100 to $130. Nucor shares rose 0.2% to $106.46 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lifted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) price target from $787 to $831. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.3% to $660.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNG) from $95 to $112. Cheniere Energy shares fell 2.5% to close at $88.54 on Tuesday.
- Cowen & Co. raised the price target on Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) from $52 to $56. Werner Enterprises shares rose 1.7% to $46.73 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) price target from $25 to $22. IBEX shares fell 2.9% to close at $17.85 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital lifted the price target for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) from $28 to $30. Core & Main rose 1.7% to $27.50 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank lifted Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) price target from $72 to $98. Steel Dynamics shares fell 3% to close at $61.97 on Tuesday.
- Truist Securities reduced Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) price target from $178 to $159. Cracker Barrel shares fell 2.1% to close at $135.29 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.