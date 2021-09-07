10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley raised NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) price target from $214 to $221. NIKE shares fell 0.1% to $163.21 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) price target from $95 to $100. Cirrus Logic shares gained 4% to $86.97 in pre-market trading.
- Argus Research boosted the price target for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) from $406 to $550. MongoDB fell 0.5% to $505.01 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lifted the price target for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) from $225 to $300. Zscaler shares rose 0.9% to $289.94 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush boosted Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) price target from $1,800 to $2,150. Chipotle shares rose 0.3% to $1,925.10 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) from $40 to $25. Immunic shares rose 4.1% to $10.52 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised the price target on Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) from $400 to $421. Carvana shares rose 1.3% to $332.79 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays lowered JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) price target from $18 to $11. JOANN shares rose 0.4% to $10.32 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) price target from $61 to $66. Ventas shares rose 1.1% to $56.93 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lifted the price target on Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) from $115 to $146. Brooks Automation shares rose 2.8% to $88.05 in pre-market trading.
