fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
374.80
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-2484.11
47004.74
-5.02%
DIA
+ 0.02
354.16
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.02
448.89
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.04
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
167.47
+ 0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
August 26, 2021 7:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Keybanc raised the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) from $475 to $625. Intuit rose 0.3% to close at $555.61 on Wednesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) from $125 to $153. DICK'S Sporting shares rose 1.4% to $131.42 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lifted Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) price target from $975 to $1,040. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.5% to $1,049.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) price target from $360 to $400. Zoom Video shares rose 2.9% to $347.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target on salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) from $240 to $280. salesforce shares rose 2.5% to $267.35 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target on SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) from $33 to $13. SelectQuote shares fell 28% to $10.34 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) price target from $76 to $200. Cortexyme shares rose 2.2% to $95.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) price target from $290 to $305. Snowflake shares rose 3.6% to $294.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) price target from $36 to $27. Nordstrom shares fell 2.4% to $30.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised the price target on Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) from $198 to $203. Splunk shares rose 1.9% to $158.00 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Barclays lifted Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) price target from $165 to $170. Walmart shares rose 0.1% to $150.78 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Morgan Stanley boosted Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) price target from $9 to $11. Ford shares rose 2.3% to $15.22 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Credit Suisse boosted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $400 to $800. Tesla shares fell 1.4% to $867.60 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) from $36 to $45. Slack shares fell 1.1% to $43.38 in pre-market trading. read more