fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
373.23
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-750.43
48572.04
-1.52%
DIA
-0.03
353.48
-0.01%
SPY
-0.05
447.31
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
150.45
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
168.75
-0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
August 24, 2021 8:31 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Benchmark cut the price target for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) from $112 to $102. JD.com rose 8.5% to $71.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) from $235 to $260. Dollar General shares rose 0.6% to $236.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt lifted Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) price target from $265 to $295. Snowflake shares rose 0.2% to $276.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) from $55 to $59. Cisco shares fell 0.1% to $58.49 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG boosted the price target on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) from $460 to $509. Palo Alto shares rose 11.4% to $415.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) price target from $410 to $417. Ulta Beauty shares rose 0.3% to $371.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) price target from $377 to $410. MongoDB shares rose 0.6% to $377.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays lifted Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) price target from $340 to $370. Autodesk shares rose 1% to $339.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. cut Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) price target from $42 to $14. Theravance Biopharma shares fell 26.8% to $10.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised the price target on Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) from $175 to $203. Sanderson Farms shares rose 0.1% to close at $192.53 on Monday.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Needham boosted the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $200 to $245. NVIDIA shares rose 1.8% to $193.78 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Wells Fargo lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) price target from $95 to $90. C.H. Robinson shares fell 0.5% to close at $92.74 on Monday. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Needham boosted the price target for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) from $365 to $395. Teledyne Technologies shares fell 0.4% to $360.78 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

KeyBanc boosted the price target on Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from $110 to $125. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.1% to $111.47 in pre-market trading. read more