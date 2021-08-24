10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Benchmark cut the price target for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) from $112 to $102. JD.com rose 8.5% to $71.32 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) from $235 to $260. Dollar General shares rose 0.6% to $236.00 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt lifted Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) price target from $265 to $295. Snowflake shares rose 0.2% to $276.90 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) from $55 to $59. Cisco shares fell 0.1% to $58.49 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG boosted the price target on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) from $460 to $509. Palo Alto shares rose 11.4% to $415.21 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) price target from $410 to $417. Ulta Beauty shares rose 0.3% to $371.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) price target from $377 to $410. MongoDB shares rose 0.6% to $377.91 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays lifted Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) price target from $340 to $370. Autodesk shares rose 1% to $339.99 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. cut Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) price target from $42 to $14. Theravance Biopharma shares fell 26.8% to $10.38 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target on Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) from $175 to $203. Sanderson Farms shares rose 0.1% to close at $192.53 on Monday.
