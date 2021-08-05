fbpx

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
August 5, 2021 8:10 am
  • Keybanc boosted the price target for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) from $697 to $711. HubSpot shares rose 1.1% to close at $590.00 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target on Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) from $75 to $100. Avis Budget shares rose 3.3% to $77.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) price target from $200 to $125. Nevro shares fell 25% to $110.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) from $20 to $60. Editas Medicine shares rose 1.7% to $46.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Roth Capital cut the price target on Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) from $245 to $180. Etsy shares fell 12.6% to $176.68 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) price target from $135 to $117. Jack in the Box shares fell 0.9% to close at $103.92 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) from $150 to $165. Walmart shares rose 1.1% to $144.35 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) price target from $16 to $20. Dynavax Technologies shares rose 1.2% to $10.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) price target from $110 to $120. Clean Harbors shares rose 2.8% to close at $98.76 on Wednesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) price target from $440 to $465. Costco shares rose 0.5% to $437.00 in pre-market trading.

