fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
344.36
+ 0%
DIA
-0.05
338.83
-0.01%
SPY
-0.12
420.98
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.29
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
166.97
-0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
June 22, 2021 7:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Goldman Sachs lowered Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) price target from $240 to $215. Casey's shares rose 2.5% to close at $201.89 on Monday.
  • Stifel boosted CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) price target from $240 to $300. CrowdStrike shares rose 1.8% to $242.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Societe Generale boosted Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) price target from $295 to $334. Air Products shares rose 1.3% to close at $296.56 on Monday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) from $750 to $900. NVIDIA shares rose 0.9% to $743.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) from $410 to $424. Twilio shares rose 0.8% to $366.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) from $99 to $95. CVS Health shares rose 0.4% to $84.38 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) from $158 to $162. Darden Restaurants shares rose 2.6% to close at $133.43 on Monday.
  • Needham raised DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) price target from $175 to $195. DoorDash shares rose 0.3% to $173.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo boosted Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) price target from $130 to $142. Eastman Chemical shares rose 4.3% to close at $119.04 on Monday.
  • Barclays lifted the price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from $235 to $250. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares slipped 0.1% to close at $177.22 on Monday.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

HC Wainwright & Co. lowered Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) price target from $317 to $294. Novavax shares fell 1.6% to $136.00 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Stifel boosted Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) price target from $200 to $280. Wayfair shares rose 1.7% to $290.91 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Goldman Sachs lifted Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) price target from $119 to $200. Zillow shares gained 2.7% to $161.00 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

JMP Securities boosted Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) price target from $280 to $285. Goldman Sachs shares fell 1% to $209.19 in pre-market trading. read more