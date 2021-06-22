10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Goldman Sachs lowered Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) price target from $240 to $215. Casey's shares rose 2.5% to close at $201.89 on Monday.
- Stifel boosted CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) price target from $240 to $300. CrowdStrike shares rose 1.8% to $242.00 in pre-market trading.
- Societe Generale boosted Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) price target from $295 to $334. Air Products shares rose 1.3% to close at $296.56 on Monday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) from $750 to $900. NVIDIA shares rose 0.9% to $743.80 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised the price target for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) from $410 to $424. Twilio shares rose 0.8% to $366.00 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) from $99 to $95. CVS Health shares rose 0.4% to $84.38 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital raised the price target on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) from $158 to $162. Darden Restaurants shares rose 2.6% to close at $133.43 on Monday.
- Needham raised DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) price target from $175 to $195. DoorDash shares rose 0.3% to $173.75 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) price target from $130 to $142. Eastman Chemical shares rose 4.3% to close at $119.04 on Monday.
- Barclays lifted the price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from $235 to $250. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares slipped 0.1% to close at $177.22 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.