10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 8:12am   Comments
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted RH (NYSE: RH) price target from $675 to $725. RH shares rose 8.3% to $662.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OCXM) from $103 to $135. Oxford Industries shares rose 0.3% to close at $98.10 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays raised the price target on Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) from $170 to $200. Casey's shares fell 0.4% to $203.99 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital boosted SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) price target from $18 to $27. SM Energy shares fell 0.1% to close at $22.68 on Wednesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) from $33 to $58. Prothena shares rose 2.5% to $39.90 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG raised The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) price target from $78 to $98. Lovesac shares slipped 0.5% to $83.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted the price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) from $178 to $182. Pioneer Natural Resources shares rose 0.2% to $168.09 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital lifted Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) price target from $12 to $21. Community Health shares rose 2.9% to $15.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) from $85 to $90. HealthEquity shares rose 0.5% to $78.33 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG boosted Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) price target from $25 to $29. Starwood Property Trust shares rose 1.1% to $26.85 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: Price Target Changes

