10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Cowen & Co. boosted The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) price target from $240 to $290. Boeing shares rose 1.8% to $251.40 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities lifted the price target for Roblox Corporation (NASDAQ: RBLX) from $83 to $103. Roblox shares rose 1.9% to $95.59 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group raised the price target for Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) from $260 to $285. Stryker shares rose 1.5% to $259.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) price target from $34 to $40. Devon Energy shares rose 3.2% to $27.40 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs lowered F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) price target from $191 to $165. F5 Networks shares fell 2% to $181.82 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) from $30 to $40. Riot Blockchain shares rose 1.6% to $27.57 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital boosted Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) price target from $45 to $50. Methanex shares fell 4.1% to close at $35.55 on Friday.
- BMO Capital lifted the price target on TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) from $95 to $100. TFI International shares fell 0.3% to $95.60 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) price target from $220 to $235. UPS shares rose 0.4% to $215.39 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $394 to $377. Lululemon shares rose 0.6% to $324.99 in pre-market trading.
