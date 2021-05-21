 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 8:16am   Comments
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) price target from $320 to $370. Burlington shares fell 1.1% to close at $321.44 on Thursday.
  • UBS lowered the price target on Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $140 to $125. Splunk shares rose 2.7% to $119.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup raised Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) price target from $27 to $29. Nielsen shares fell 0.2% to $27.18 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS raised AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) price target from $32 to $35. AT&T shares rose 1.9% to $30.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel raised Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) price target from $80 to $89. Lamb Weston shares rose 0.5% to close at $77.56 on Thursday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target for The Children's Place, Inc. (NYSE: IR) from $100 to $110. Children's Place shares rose 3.3% to $95.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt reduced GoDaddy Inc. (NASDAQ: GDDY) price target from $120 to $110. GoDaddy shares rose 1% to close at $81.40 on Thursday.
  • Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target on CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) from $19 to $24. CommScope shares rose 2.1% to $18.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie cut the price target on Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) from $109 to $70. Autohome shares fell 0.6% to $81.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTC) from $400 to $410. Palo Alto shares rose 5.7% to $362.00 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PNFPSeaport GlobalInitiates Coverage On103.0
FNBSeaport GlobalInitiates Coverage On15.0
WMSMorgan StanleyMaintains115.0
PAXCredit SuisseMaintains30.0
OLKMorgan StanleyMaintains38.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
