10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Barclays reduced Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $138 to $134. Apple shares fell 1.1% to $123.47 in pre-market trading.
- UBS lifted Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) price target from $40 to $47. Wells Fargo shares fell 1.1% to $46.36 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target on Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) from $16 to $20. Macy's shares fell 0.5% to $18.99 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut the price target for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $390 to $332. Baidu shares fell 1.5% to $186.00 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer lowered the price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) from $57 to $51. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares fell 7.3% to $24.99 in pre-market trading.
- CLSA reduced iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) price target from $25.5 to $16. iQIYI shares fell 1.8% to $13.70 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) from $65 to $80. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares rose 3.1% to close at $56.11 on Tuesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) from $32 to $48. Abercrombie & Fitch shares fell 2.2% to close at $41.85 on Tuesday.
- HSBC raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE: CCEP) price target from $55 to $72. Coca-Cola Europacific shares rose 0.6% to $60.86 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) price target from $92 to $100. CVS Health shares fell 0.8% to $87.88 in pre-market trading.
