10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 8:00am   Comments
  • Barclays reduced Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $138 to $134. Apple shares fell 1.1% to $123.47 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS lifted Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) price target from $40 to $47. Wells Fargo shares fell 1.1% to $46.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target on Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) from $16 to $20. Macy's shares fell 0.5% to $18.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $390 to $332. Baidu shares fell 1.5% to $186.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer lowered the price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) from $57 to $51. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares fell 7.3% to $24.99 in pre-market trading.
  • CLSA reduced iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) price target from $25.5 to $16. iQIYI shares fell 1.8% to $13.70 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) from $65 to $80. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares rose 3.1% to close at $56.11 on Tuesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) from $32 to $48. Abercrombie & Fitch shares fell 2.2% to close at $41.85 on Tuesday.
  • HSBC raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE: CCEP) price target from $55 to $72. Coca-Cola Europacific shares rose 0.6% to $60.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) price target from $92 to $100. CVS Health shares fell 0.8% to $87.88 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

