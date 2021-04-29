10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Jefferies raised Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $160 to $175. Apple shares rose 2.5% to $136.93 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush raised the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $340 to $355. Facebook shares rose 8% to $331.64 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) price target from $65 to $85. Brinker International shares rose 3.1% to $69.90 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) price target from $220 to $230. Stanley Black & Decker shares rose 2.1% to $210.89 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted the price target on Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) from $130 to $140. Oshkosh shares rose 1.3% to $130.00 in pre-market trading.
- Roth Capital lifted the price target on Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) from $1,325 to $1,530. Shopify shares rose 1.1% to $1,303.00 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) price target from $65 to $90. Comerica shares rose 2.5% to $75.17 in pre-market trading.
- Baird raised General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) price target from $180 to $243. General Dynamics shares rose 0.9% to $187.00 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna lowered the price target on eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) from $75 to $66. eBay shares fell 8.4% to $57.06 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) from $111 to $136. Marsh & McLennan shares rose 1.4% to close at $134.01 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
