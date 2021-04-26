10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Credit Suisse boosted Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $330 to $371. Facebook shares rose 0.4% to $302.18 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) from $94 to $125. Brunswick shares rose 1.9% to $106.50 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush boosted Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) price target from $101 to $106. Papa John's shares rose 1.5% to close at $94.84 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) from $230 to $246. Honeywell shares rose 0.3% to $225.10 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lifted the price target on Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) from $37 to $50. Weyerhaeuser shares rose 1.3% to $38.70 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) price target from $130 to $160. Karuna Therapeutics shares rose 0.1% to close at $107.57 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) price target from $112 to $128. Simon Property shares rose 1.5% to $118.70 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush raised Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) price target from $125 to $130. Jack in the Box shares fell 0.8% to close at $116.27 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) from $286 to $349. KLA Corporation shares fell 0.2% to $331.29 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) from $165 to $183. Celanese shares rose 2.6% to close at $157.30 on Friday.
