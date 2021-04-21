 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 7:42am   Comments
  • BMO Capital lifted the price target for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from $95 to $110. CSX shares fell 0.1% to $98.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird boosted Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) price target from $825 to $925. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 4.3% to $845.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel raised Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $550 to $560. Netflix shares fell 8.5% to $503.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) price target from $165 to $150. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.3% to $137.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) from $380 to $410. Zebra Technologies shares fell 2.1% to $488.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) from $175 to $215. Advance Auto Parts shares rose 0.4% to $194.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted the price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) from $27 to $37. Norwegian Cruise Line shares rose 2.4% to $27.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target for Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) from $195 to $200. Lear shares fell 4.6% to close at $172.08 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies lifted Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) price target from $150 to $180. Citrix Systems shares rose 1.3% to $139.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) price target from $122 to $139. J2 Global shares fell 1.1% to $127.89 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

