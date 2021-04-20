10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Keybanc lifted the price target on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $2,353 to $2,625. Alphabet shares fell 0.2% to $2,285.00 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut the price target for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) from $160 to $140. NIKE shares fell 1.6% to $130.40 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lifted Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) price target from $300 to $315. Coupa Software shares rose 1.8% to $268.10 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt lifted the price target for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $320 to $350. PayPal shares fell 0.1% to $267.57 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities boosted Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) price target from $56 to $80. Nucor shares fell 0.2% to $79.30 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) price target from $10 to $14. Mesa Air shares fell 3% to $11.35 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs lowered EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) price target from $85 to $80. EOG Resources shares fell 1.1% to $70.50 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital cut the price target on Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) from $21 to $19. Glatfelter shares fell 1.1% to $17.02 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) from $140 to $146. Fidelity National Information shares fell 0.3% to close at $152.22 on Monday.
- B of A Securities boosted Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) price target from $49 to $61. Steel Dynamics shares rose 0.7% to $51.55 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings