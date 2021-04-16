 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
  • Credit Suisse lifted Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $3,940 to $3,950. Amazon shares rose 0.3% to $3,388.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush raised McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) price target from $240 to $255. McDonald's shares rose 0.01% to $231.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1625 to $1725. Chipotle shares slipped 0.1% to $1,542.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) price target from $924 to $944. BlackRock shares rose 0.7% to $823.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target on PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) from $144 to $155. PepsiCo shares rose 0.3% to $142.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) from $180 to $185. J.B. Hunt Transport shares rose 1.9% to $173.05 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS boosted Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) price target from $95 to $146. Oshkosh shares rose 0.3% to $120.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies lifted the price target on Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) from $112 to $130. Simon Property shares rose 1.4% to $116.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $156 to $157. Apple shares rose 0.3% to $134.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush raised Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) price target from $100 to $110. Texas Roadhouse shares rose 0.3% to close at $96.88 on Thursday.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

TuSimple Paints Optimistic Profit Projections For 2024 Driverless Truck Launch: Bloomberg
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Morgan Stanley Earnings
Rivian Follows In Tesla's Footsteps To Roll Out In-House Insurance Service
Enthusiast Gaming To Uplist To Nasdaq: What Investors Should Know
IKEA To Electrify Last-Mile Delivery In Canada With Lion Electric
3 Big Data Stocks To Watch Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CWTSeaport GlobalDowngrades55.0
BRK/BMorgan StanleyMaintains277.0
AFRMSeaport GlobalUpgrades80.0
USBCredit SuisseMaintains57.0
BLKMorgan StanleyMaintains944.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com