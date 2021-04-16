10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Credit Suisse lifted Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $3,940 to $3,950. Amazon shares rose 0.3% to $3,388.60 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush raised McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) price target from $240 to $255. McDonald's shares rose 0.01% to $231.29 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lifted the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1625 to $1725. Chipotle shares slipped 0.1% to $1,542.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) price target from $924 to $944. BlackRock shares rose 0.7% to $823.50 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target on PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) from $144 to $155. PepsiCo shares rose 0.3% to $142.75 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised the price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) from $180 to $185. J.B. Hunt Transport shares rose 1.9% to $173.05 in pre-market trading.
- UBS boosted Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) price target from $95 to $146. Oshkosh shares rose 0.3% to $120.83 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies lifted the price target on Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) from $112 to $130. Simon Property shares rose 1.4% to $116.15 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $156 to $157. Apple shares rose 0.3% to $134.88 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush raised Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) price target from $100 to $110. Texas Roadhouse shares rose 0.3% to close at $96.88 on Thursday.
