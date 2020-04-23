Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2020 8:29am   Comments
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $680 to $780. Chipotle closed at $882.26 on Wednesday.
  • Imperial Capital raised the price target for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $447 to $485. Netflix closed at $421.42 on Wednesday.
  • Daiwa Capital lowered Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $300 to $297. Apple shares closed at $276.10 on Wednesday.
  • CFRA cut the price target on AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from $42 to $37. AT&T closed at $29.47 on Wednesday.
  • Rosenblatt lowered the price target for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from $120 to $105. Xilinx closed at $90.60 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays reduced Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) price target from $389 to $370. Biogen shares closed at $298.01 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $385 to $348. Lam Research shares closed at $271.78 on Wednesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright boosted Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) price target from $34 to $60. Immunomedics closed at $21.97 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital lowered the price target for Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) from $44 to $14. Chefs' Warehouse shares closed at $12.53 on Wednesday.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) from $341 to $383. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $335.59 on Wednesday.

 

