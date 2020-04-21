10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Wedbush lowered International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) price target from $155 to $140. IBM closed at $120.41 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from $52 to $45. Alaska Air closed at $29.23 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) price target from $13 to $8. Abercrombie & Fitch shares closed at $10.30 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR reduced the price target on Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) from $70 to $57. Prudential Financial closed at $54.25 on Monday.
- Rosenblatt lowered the price target for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) from $14 to $9. CommScope shares closed at $9.93 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital cut the price target for Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) from $27 to $10. Parsley Energy shares closed at $6.64 on Monday.
- KeyBanc reduced the price target for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) from $50 to $23. Ventas shares closed at $28.65 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital cut the price target for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) from $30 to $10. Noble Energy closed at $6.86 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse cut Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) price target from $30 to $12. Delek Logistics Partners shares closed at $9.20 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target on PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $127 to $147. PayPal closed at $112.17 on Monday.
