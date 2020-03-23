Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2020 8:19am   Comments
  • Citigroup cut the price target on The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) from $115 to $54. Middleby closed at $47.07 on Friday.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) from $197 to $154. Goldman Sachs closed at $138.41 on Friday.
  • Longbow Research raised the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $351 to $378. Domino's shares closed at $299.95 on Friday.
  • UBS lowered the price target for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from $141 to $110. PPG closed at $79.72 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo cut Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) price target from $32 to $17. Bausch Health shares closed at $13.66 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) from $28 to $13. Six Flags Entertainment shares closed at $11.80 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) from $151 to $121. Honeywell shares closed at $112.50 on Friday.
  • Baird boosted Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $350 to $415. Netflix shares closed at $332.83 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc cut Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) price target from $350 to $285. Mastercard closed at $211.42 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the price target on Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) from $64 to $32. Aimmune Therapeutics closed at $11.51 on Friday.

