10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from $48 to $55. AMD closed at $48.39 on Monday.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) from $135 to $133. Federal Realty Investment Trust shares closed at $127.63 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) from $55 to $60. MetLife closed at $50.95 on Monday.
- Cascend raised Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) price target from $70 to $80. Western Digital shares closed at $63.37 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) from $140 to $170. Zimmer Biomet closed at $147.95 on Monday.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) from $91 to $101. Best Buy shares closed at $87.91 on Monday.
- Jefferies lifted Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) price target from $141 to $143. Lowe's shares closed at $120.35 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from $105 to $114. Philip Morris shares closed at $86.02 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. lifted Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $50 to $70. Micron closed at $53.56 on Monday.
- Jefferies cut the price target for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) from $24 to $17. Gap shares closed at $18.28 on Monday.
