Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 9:15am   Comments
Share:
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from $48 to $55. AMD closed at $48.39 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) from $135 to $133. Federal Realty Investment Trust shares closed at $127.63 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) from $55 to $60. MetLife closed at $50.95 on Monday.
  • Cascend raised Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) price target from $70 to $80. Western Digital shares closed at $63.37 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) from $140 to $170. Zimmer Biomet closed at $147.95 on Monday.
  • Jefferies raised the price target for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) from $91 to $101. Best Buy shares closed at $87.91 on Monday.
  • Jefferies lifted Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) price target from $141 to $143. Lowe's shares closed at $120.35 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from $105 to $114. Philip Morris shares closed at $86.02 on Monday.
  • Cowen & Co. lifted Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $50 to $70. Micron closed at $53.56 on Monday.
  • Jefferies cut the price target for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) from $24 to $17. Gap shares closed at $18.28 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + BBY)

10 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
What To Expect From AMD At CES 2020
22 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
2020 Vision: Rally Mode To Start Off Decade As Last Year's Strength Rolls Along
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga