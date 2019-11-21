Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2019 8:31am   Comments
Share:
  • JP Morgan lowered Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) price target from $78 to $67. Cubic shares closed at $73.61 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $123 to $135. Lowe's shares closed at $117.83 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays cut Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) price target from $95 to $88. Consolidated Edison shares closed at $87.31 on Wednesday.
  • UBS cut the price target on KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from $192 to $140. KLA closed at $173.67 on Wednesday.
  • Baird raised the price target for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $115 to $140. Target shares closed at $126.43 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target for ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) from $70 to $80. ITT shares closed at $68.65 on Wednesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) price target from $150 to $159. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $108.21 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) from $52 to $45. Pinduoduo shares closed at $31.40 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from $100 to $125. Tiffany closed at $123.33 on Wednesday.
  • UBS raised the price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: ZTO) from $22.2 to $26.7. ZTO Express shares closed at $20.57 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALNY + CUB)

30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Patent Win For Cellectis, Hepion Proves Efficacy In Animal Model, Job Cuts At Neon
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Economic Reports
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Stocks To Watch For November 21, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

What Record High Stocks Mean For The Small Business Loan Market